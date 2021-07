CoWIN crucial to service delivery: FM

New Delhi

10 July 2021

The CoWIN application was key to vaccination efforts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India would share the CoWIN platform with other nations for free, saying that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

On the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Ms. Sitharaman shared India’s successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets. The CoWIN application was key to vaccination efforts.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared how #CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & #India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits,” a tweet said.

During the meeting, discussions of Finance Ministers were focused on policies for economic recovery, sustainable finance and international taxation.

“In policies for recovery session, FM discussed 3 catalysts of economic recovery: #Digitalization #ClimateAction & #SustainableInfrastructure; shared India’s successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic,” a tweet from the Ministry said.