COVID-19 | We still need to be vigilant, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI

29 January 2022 19:16 IST

Active COVID-19 cases and positivity rate had fallen in most of the States in last two weeks

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that though active COVID-19 cases and positivity rate had fallen in most of the States in the last two weeks, “we still need to be vigilant and not lower our guard.’’

Speaking at a virtual meeting with health ministers and senior officials of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal on Saturday he urged them to monitorthe casepositivity rate onadaily basis and increase the RT-PCRtesting rates,as most of the states exhibited lower share of the test.

The States were advised to keep a close watch on the number of hospitalisation and deaths.“It is important to analyse at the State-level the proportion of vaccinated and unvaccinated of the hospitalised cases, the deaths and those on ventilators and oxygen support”, Mr. Mandaviya advised.

Utilisation of ECRP-II funds

He also urged all the States to fullyand effectivelyutilise the ECRP-II fundsfor strengthening the existing healthcare infrastructure and create new ones as perrequirement.

“As the located funds under ECRP-II shall lapse on 31stMarch 2022,Stateswere requested to review the progress on a regular basis, as thishealthcare infrastructure will not only be utilised during the present pandemic, but will serve the people in the future too,’’ stated a press note issued by the Health Ministry after the meeting.

The Minister asked the States to complete the installation and commissioning of PSA plants, LMO storage tanks and MGPSexpeditiously.

Highlighting vaccinationasa critical tool of pandemic management, he wanted the States toaccelerate vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the 15-17 age group and those whose second dose is due.