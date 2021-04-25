COVID-19 vaccination: Congress Health Ministers claim no supply for next round of jab for 18 and above

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Videograb: Twitter/@INCIndia

New Delhi

25 April 2021 14:34 IST

Health Ministers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Jharkhand addressed a joint press conference

: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that when the State government reached out to the Serum Institute of India (SII) it was told that no vaccines were available till May 15.

The Union government had announced opening the third round of vaccines for all above 18 years of age.

“When we reached out the Serum Institute, to procure additional stock of vaccines for the May 1 onward drive to vaccinate all above 18 years of age. We were told that the Institute will not be able to give any doses till May 15. They said that they are booked till then delivering orders to the Centre,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Sharma was speaking during a joint press conference of Health Ministers from Congress-ruled States which included T.S. Singh Deo from Chhattisgarh, Balbir Singh Sidhu from Punjab and Banna Gupta from Jharkhand.

“There is no way we can vaccinate if vaccine is not available. This is to misguide the nation. They will claim that they opened the vaccines for all, but the States are unable to carry it out,” Mr. Deo said.

Mr. Sidhu said that Punjab at present had only four lakh doses and could vaccinate all above 18 only if additional doses came in.