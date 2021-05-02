Covid-19 | Second ‘oxygen express’ reaches Delhi, third on its way, says Railways

NEW DELHI

02 May 2021 20:25 IST

So far delivered 1,094 tonnes LMO in 74 tankers across the country, it says.

The Railways on Sunday said Delhi has received its second “oxygen express” with 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), while a third has left Angul, Odisha, carrying 30.86 tonnes.

It said it has so far delivered 1,094 tonnes LMO in 74 tankers across the country, including Maharashtra (174 tonnes), Uttar Pradesh (430.51 tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (156.96 tonnes), Delhi (190 tonnes), Haryana (79 tonnes) and Telangana (63.6 tonnes).

“Nineteen oxygen expresses have already completed their journey and two more loaded ones are on the run carrying about 61.46 tonnes of LMO in four tankers,” it said.

COVID care coaches

It said it has handed 213 COVID care isolation coaches with 3,400 beds to States as per their demand.

“Isolation coaches are presently utilised in Delhi, Maharashtra [Ajni ICD, Nandurbar], Madhya Pradesh [Tihi near Indore]. The latest demand came from Nagaland...the Railways has deployed 10 isolation coaches in Dimapur,” it said.

About 50 coaches are also stationed in major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli & Nazibabad. They are also being sent to Jabalpur.

“The utilisation of these facilities, as per the latest records: 123 admissions with 62 subsequent discharges. Presently 61 patients are utilising them. 3,200 beds are still available including the newly deployed coaches in Dimapur.”

The Assam government, it said, has also requested that coaches be kept in readiness at various stations.