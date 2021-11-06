Ten patients die in fire at Ahmednagar hospital in Maharashtra

Pune

The blaze erupted in the ICU section of the civil hospital, where COVID-19 patients were admitted.

At least 10 coronavirus patients were killed after a major fire broke out in the ICU ward of the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on November 6, officials said.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale confirmed that 10 patients died and one patient was critical after the blaze erupted in the ICU section of the civil hospital, where COVID-19 patients were admitted.

Charred remains at the ICU of Civil Hospital after a fire broke out, in Ahmednagar on November 6, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shankar Misal, chief of the Fire Department of Ahmedanagar Municipal Corporation said the fire erupted around 11 a.m.

Further details are awaited.