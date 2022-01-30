India records a sharp spike in COVID-19 fatalities

CHENNAI

30 January 2022 22:21 IST

The country recorded 1,48,080 new COVID-19 cases; active cases have crossed the 18.9-lakh mark.

On January 30, 2020, India reported its first positive case of the coronavirus from Kerala. In the next two years, the country has recorded over 4.1 crore infections.

The active cases have crossed the 18.9 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Sunday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Karnataka recorded 28,264 infections on Sunday, followed by Maharashtra (22,444) and Tamil Nadu (22,238).

On Sunday, 404 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,94,131.

Karnataka reported the most deaths with 68 fatalities, followed by Maharashtra (50) and Tamil Nadu recorded 38 deaths.

On Saturday, 16.1 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Sunday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 9.1%.

As of Sunday, 92.4% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 69.4% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 62.1% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 94,16,13,123 first doses, 70,69,00,347 second doses, and 1,13,19,297 booster doses have been administered across India.

There has been a slight decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, but the number of deaths due to the virus infection has gone up.

The State reported 10,310 fresh positive cases against 11,573 cases on the previous day (Saturday) and nine deaths, three in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, two in Nellore and one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts.

As many as 39,296 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested in the State so far to 3,24,45,428 and 9,692 people afflicted with the virus recovered during the past day.

The cumulative toll and tally of the pandemic in the State has increased to 14606 and 22,67,596 respectively and the number of active cases touched 116031.

The districts of YSR Kadapa, Kurnool and Guntur maintained their top position in terms of reporting highest number of fresh positive cases in the past day. Kadapa reported 1697 positive cases, Kurnool 1379 and Guntur 1249, followed closely by Krishna that logged in 1008 positive cases, Nellore 927, East Godavari 910, Visakhapatnam 853, Prakasam 700, Chittoor 411, Srikakulam 229, Vizianagaram 222 and Anantapur recording 99 positive cases in the last 24 hours.