COVID-19 | India records 906 fresh cases; active caseload declines to 10,179

May 18, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

The toll has risen to 5,31,814 with 20 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India witnessed a single-day rise of 906 new COVID-19 cases as the active cases declined to 10,179, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on May 18.

The toll has risen to 5,31,814 (5.31 lakh) with 20 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The daily positivity rate has been pegged at 0.70% and the weekly rate at 0.90%.

The total tally of COVID cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,84,058). The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, according to the website.

The number of people who have recuperated rose to 4.44 crore (4,44,42,065) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

