Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry

04 March 2020 09:03 IST

A video listing out the best practices in the times of COVID-19 outbreak

With several new cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in India — a case each in Delhi, Telangana and Jaipur — the Health Ministry has stepped up efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The coronavirus outbreak came to light when on December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organisation of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in Wuhan City in Hubei province.

Here's a video on how we can protect ourselves and others, a list of dos and dont's released by the Health Ministry.

