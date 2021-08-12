COVID-19: Doctor gets reimbursement after NHRC intervention

NEW DELHI

12 August 2021

Commission asks Centre, Delhi govt. to formulate policy for medical, paramedical staff engaged on contract

The National Human Rights Commission said on Thursday the Delhi government had reimbursed a contractual doctor for his COVID-19 treatment costs after the Commission intervened.

The NHRC said in a statement the Delhi government had reimbursed Dr. Amit Gupta ₹83.43 lakh. Being hired on contract as a senior resident (paediatrics) at Satyavadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital, Dr. Gupta had not been extended any financial assistance after contracting the virus.

The NHRC had issued a notice to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry and the Delhi government on May 16, acting on a complaint, and asked for immediate aid to be extended to the ailing Dr. Gupta, it said. The two governments were also asked to formulate a policy for all medical and paramedical staff engaged on contract.

Medical insurance

“In response, the Delhi government has also informed that they have further requested the Director General Health Services to frame a policy for providing adequate medical care to the doctors and paramedical staff hired on contract basis. This may include medical insurance for them,” the NHRC said.

The NHRC commended the quick action by the Delhi government on the reimbursement and asked the Chief Secretary to ensure the policy is framed and a report submitted within six weeks.

“However, having received no response from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to its notice, the Commission has also sent a reminder to its Secretary to inform within six weeks about the action been taken in the matter,” the NHRC said.