COVID-19: Centre rushes multi-disciplinary high-level teams to 10 States as cases surge

NEW DELHI

24 February 2021 13:16 IST

Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing a surge in cases.

Warning that any laxity in implementing stringent measures to curb the COVID-19 spread, especially in view of new mutant strains of the virus, the Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic. These States/UT have been registering a surge on daily new cases.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said that three-member multi-disciplinary teams headed by Joint Secretary level officers in the Health Ministry have been dispatched to these States/UT.

“These teams will work closely with the States/UT administration and ascertain reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the States/UT for requisite COVID-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission. The States/UT have been advised for regular critical review of the emerging situation with district officials concerned to ensure that gains made so far in COVID-19 management are not lost,” the Ministry added.

The Centre has also written to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which have been witnessing a rise in daily cases. The Union Health Secretary has separately requested the Chief Secretaries of these 10 States and UT to provide time to these high-level teams to debrief the respective Chief Secretaries at the conclusion of their State visits.

“The Health Ministry has been regularly engaging with States and UTs that have been exhibiting either a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, high caseload or reporting a higher mortality in some districts. The teams interact with the field authorities to get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them,’’ said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 13,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 14,037 recoveries were also registered during this period. It has led to a net decline of 399 cases in the total active caseload. According to data from the Ministry, 86.15% of the new cases are from six States, and Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,218 followed by Kerala with 4,034 while Tamil Nadu reported 442 new ones.

India also reported 104 deaths in the last 24 hours with five States accounting for 81.73% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties of 51, while Kerala reported 14 deaths and Punjab 10.