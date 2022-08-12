Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to to 1,23,535

A health workers prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccines to school children at Prasiddhi School campus in Bangalore. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

August 12, 2022 10:58 IST

Over 207 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.88 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,73,094, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Health Minister, 207.47 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vccination drive.

Delhi, Karnataka tops fatalities

The 39 new fatalities include six each from Delhi and Karnataka, five from Maharashtra, four from West Bengal, three each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, two each from Gujarat, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, and one each from Assam, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha