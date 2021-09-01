National

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sept.: IMD

Several parts of Chennai received light to moderate rainfall on August 27, picture taken near Napier bridge in Chennai | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
PTI New Delhi: 01 September 2021 12:56 IST
Updated: 01 September 2021 13:08 IST

The country received 24% less rainfall than normal in August, belying the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) predictions for the month, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September.

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on September 1.

The monsoon deficit now stands at 9% and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, he said.

Before August, June too had recorded 7% less rainfall.

Mr. Mohapatra also said that normal to below rainfall is expected over north and northeast India and southern parts of south India.

