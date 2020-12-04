Coronavirus | Test positivity rates stay flat in multiple States

Thiruvananthapuram

04 December 2020 22:53 IST

Kerala remains high at about 10%, Karnataka reports 1.27%, A.P. less than 1%; Telangana raises testing.

Kerala reported a spike in disease metrics in some districts, and recorded 5,718 new COVID-19 cases from 57,456 samples on Friday.

The test positivity rate was just under 10%, at 9.95%.

The addition of 29 more deaths to the list raised the toll to 2,358. Malappuram reported seven of these deaths, Kottayam six, Kollam five, Ernakulam and Kozhikode three each, Thrissur and Wayanad two each and Thiruvananthapuram reported one death. Malappuram reported 943 cases, Kozhikode 773, Kottayam 570, Thrissur 528, Ernakulam 486, Palakkad 447, Alappuzha 394, Kollam 318, Thiruvananthapuram 279, Kannur 275, Idukki 216, Wayanad 180, Pathanamthitta 163 and Kasaragod 146 cases.

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,247 new cases as well as 13 deaths. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.27 %.

Bengaluru Urban reported 620 cases. With eight deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,170. The State carried out 98,049 tests, including 86,744 RT-PCR tests.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed six more deaths and 599 new infections on Friday. The overall positivity rate of tests came down to 8.46% as the number increased to 1.029 crore. In the past day 63,406 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.94%. Krishna district reported two deaths, Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore one death each.

The incidence data was as follows: Krishna (115), Chittoor (92), West Godavari (85), Guntur (71), East Godavari (60), Srikakulam (41), Kadapa (25), Anantapur (24), Nellore (23), Prakasam (20), Visakhapatnam (22), Kurnool (13) and Vizianagaram (8).

Telangana recorded 631 cases on Thursday. While 57,405 people were tested, results of 658 are awaited. Two more patients died. Thursday was the third day when more than 50,000 tests were done. Throughout November, the daily tests did not cross 47,000. The 631 new cases included 109 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 57 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 49 from Rangareddy, 34 from Karimnagar. Zero cases were reported in Narayanpet, four in Jogulamba Gadwal.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Hyderabad bureaus)