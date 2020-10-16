Coronavirus | Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive

New Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad took to twitter on Friday to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing home quarantine.

The 71-year-old Congress leader, who had recently hit the headlines for being a part of group of 23 Congress leaders who had questioned the party’s leadership, tweeted that all those who came in contact with him should follow the protocol.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” Mr Azad said on twitter.

Mr Azad is the latest among several Congress leaders who had tested positive for the virus.

Earlier senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Abhishek Singhvi, R.P.N. Singh and D.K. Shivakumar had tested positive for COVID-19.

While others have have recovered, Mr. Patel and Mr. Vora are in hospital, undergoing treatment.