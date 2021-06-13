Coronavirus | Only 3.5% of the population is fully vaccinated as of June 13, 2021

CHENNAI:

13 June 2021 22:24 IST

India continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Brazil and Colombia

India recorded 67,699 new COVID-19 cases and 3,863 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,95,12,862 cases and 3,71,440 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 14,016 new infections, followed by Kerala (11,584) and Maharashtra (10,442). Maharashtra recorded 2,771 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (267) and Kerala (206). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 19 lakh samples were tested in the country on Saturday (the results for which were made available on Sunday).

About 34.84 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Sunday, which is 50,476 doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 1.3 lakh doses more than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 30.14 lakh on June 12, which is more than the 26.96 lakh recorded a week before (June 5).

About 21.8% of adults in India, 42.1% of those aged above 45, and 45.9% of people aged above 60, had been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Sunday. While 15% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.5% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

The share of people who are fully vaccinated in comparable economies such as Brazil, Russia and South Africa is 11.07%, 9.78% and 0.81%, respectively. Among neighbouring countries, about 2.57% of Bangladesh’s population is fully vaccinated while the figure for Pakistan and Sri Lanka stood at 1.29% and 2.02% respectively.

India continued to record the highest number of daily cases in the world, with 90,090 average daily infections on June 12. The two other countries with the highest case count after India are Brazil (66,770 cases) and Colombia (25,384).

24% of the world’s average daily cases were recorded in India on June 12.