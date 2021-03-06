Coronavirus | Number of inoculations cross 20 million

NEW DELHI

06 March 2021 20:12 IST

More vaccinations in second phase since March 1 with an average of 7 to 8 lakh per day last week.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered since the programme began on January 16 with 7.6 lakh senior citizens and 1.4 lakh persons above 45 and with comorbidities, getting their first dose on Saturday.

Nearly 70 lakh healthcare workers (HCWs)have been vaccinated with at least one dose of either Covaxin or Covishield and more than 35 lakh of them have got their follow-up doses after at least four weeks, the recommended schedule. Nearly 63 lakh frontline workers (FLWs) have been inoculated with one dose with 14 lakh getting a second dose.

The second phase of the vaccination drive appears to be inoculating more people than during the first phase of the exercise. Close to 7-8 lakh have been inoculated for most days last week as opposed to the 1-3 lakh HCWs workers in the early weeks of the vaccination programme.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021 for those who were over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. So far 3.5 lakh beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities have got their first dose and 24 lakh who are 60 and above have got their first doses.

The government plans to inoculate at least 300 million of the HCW, FLW, seniors and the specific subset of those over 45 by September. However, unless there is a massive acceleration in vaccination this exercise might extend well into 2022.

PTI adds:

According to a provisional report till 7 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given, the Health Ministry said.

These include 69,72,859 healthcare workers and 65,02,869 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 35,22,671 healthcare and 1,97,853 frontline workers who have taken the second dose, 4,60,782 beneficiaries more than 60 years and 30,05,039 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

On Saturday, the 50th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, till 7 p.m., a total of 11,64,422 vaccine doses were given, the Health Ministry said.

Out of these 9,44,919 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,19,503 healthcare and frontline workers received the 2nd dose according to the provisional report, the Ministry said.

The 9,44,919 beneficiaries include 6,26,805 people aged over 60 and 1,14,036 aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The Ministry said that the final reports for the day would be completed late in the night.