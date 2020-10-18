Coronavirus | Kerala, with over 7,600 cases, expands testing

Thiruvananthapuram

18 October 2020 22:03 IST

Karnataka too adds over 7,000 cases; A.P. incidence below 4,000; in Telangana, 1,436 test positive

Kerala reported 7,631 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after testing 58,404 samples.

The test positivity rate swung from 17.3% to 13% on Sunday. However, sample testing, which had barely crossed 50,000, picked up.

The State’s death toll rose to 1,161 with the addition of 22 deaths. Six of these were in Palakkad, four each in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, three in Malappuram, two each in Kozhikode and Thrissur and one in Alapuzha.

Malappuram district’s case graph was rising, with 1,399 new cases, Kozhikode had 976, Thrissur 862, Ernakulam 730, Thiruvananthapuram 685, Kollam 540, Kottayam 514, Kannur 462, Alapuzha 385, Palakkad 342, Kasaragod 251, Pathanamthitta 179, Idukki 162 and Wayanad 144 cases.

Karnataka reported 7,012 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The Health and Family Welfare department said there were 51 COVID-19 deaths.

The test positivity rate for the day was 6.67% and the case fatality rate 0.72%. Also, 1.05 lakh tests were conducted on Sunday, 21,876 of them Rapid Antigen Tests.

Telangana recorded 1,436 more cases on Saturday and six more deaths. Out of the 41,403 people tested on Saturday for coronavirus infection, 38,241 underwent tests at government facilities and 2,802 at private labs.

The fresh cases included 249 from Greater Hyderabad.

In Andhra Pradesh, there were 3,986 fresh cases, and 23 more deaths. The total for samples tested stood at 70,66,203, with a positivity rate of 11.08%. The daily positivity rate for 74,945 samples was 5.32%; over the past five days, it was below 5.6%.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)