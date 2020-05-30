Coronavirus | India sees highest single-day increase in cases

NEW DELHI

30 May 2020

Maharashtra, T.N. and Delhi account for over 56,000 cases

India registered its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 7,466 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has gone up to 1,65,799 and the death toll to 4,706, according to the figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

India has been reporting over 6,000 cases per day since May 22.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have become the top three COVID-load States, with over 56,000 active cases. They are followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of deaths, according to the data.

India currently has 89,987 active cases. While 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. “In the last 24 hours, 3,414 patients were found cured. This takes the total recovery rate to 42.89%,” the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) noted that a total of 34,83,838 samples had been tested as on May 29, till 9 a.m., and 1,21,702 samples had been tested in 24 hours.

The Ministry has reiterated that the protocol being followed for the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the country is based on the positive research-based evidence. “We are also looking at the international results and trends... and will offer protocols and guidelines for this dynamic state that India finds itself in. We have found that the use of HCQ has more benefits than negatives,” a senior official of the Health Ministry said.

Sheela Godbole, National Coordinator of the WHO-India Solidarity Trial and head of the Division of Epidemiology, ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute, noted that while the World Health Organization had paused the HCQ trial, “...other arms of the clinical trial are still active.”