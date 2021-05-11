Coronavirus | India reports over 3.48 lakh fresh cases, nearly 4,200 deaths on May 12, 2021

Chennai

11 May 2021 22:57 IST

18.5 lakh samples tested on May 10

India recorded 3,48,389 new COVID-19 cases on May 11. As many as 4,198 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,33,40,428 cases and 2,54,225 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 40,956 infections, followed by Karnataka (39,510) and Kerala (37,290). Maharashtra also recorded 793 casualties, followed by Karnataka (480) and Delhi (347).

The figures as of 12.57 a.m. on May 12 do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Over 18.5 lakh samples were tested on May 10 (the results for which were made available on May 11), which is 3.75 lakh more than the number of tests conducted on May 9. It is also 1.86 lakh tests more than those conducted the previous Monday (May 3). After crossing the 19 lakh-mark on May 5, daily tests in India have stayed around the 18.5 lakh mark.

The country’s daily average tests positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to increase. As on May 10, it stood at 22.3%. It was 10.3% a month before.

Over 25.03 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 11, which is 17.66 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 7.69 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

However, the daily vaccination rate in the country has declined significantly between May 1-10 compared to April 21-30. In the first 10 days of May, around 17.72 lakh doses were administered daily in the country on average which is lesser than 24.87 lakh average daily doses given in the last 10 days of April.