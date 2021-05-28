Coronavirus | India reports over 1.69 lakh new cases, more than 3,500 deaths on May 28, 2021

CHENNAI

India recorded 1,69,064 new COVID-19 cases and 3,514 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on May 28. The country has so far reported a total of 2,77,23,309 cases and 3,22,438 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 31,079 new infections, followed by Karnataka (22,823) and Kerala (22,318). Maharashtra recorded 973 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (486) and Karnataka (401). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 20.71 lakh samples were tested in the country on May 27 (the results for which were made available on May 28), which is around 87,000 fewer tests than those conducted on May 26. India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 10.4% on May 27 compared to 15.4% recorded a week before.

Over 29.2 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 28, which is 10 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 14.37 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. This is the first instance in over two weeks when daily vaccinations have crossed the 25 lakh mark. Until May 28, about 17.3% of India's adult population, 37.5% of the 45+ population and 42.6% of those aged above 60 had been vaccinated with at least one dose.