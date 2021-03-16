Coronavirus | Health Ministry tells Maharashtra to plan for ‘worst-case scenario’

NEW DELHI

16 March 2021 14:58 IST

State continues to report maximum number of fresh cases

The Health Ministry has cautioned Maharashtra to plan for a “worst-case scenario” with sufficient lead time as the State continues to report the maximum number of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths across India. It has also directed the resumption of death audits to support public health action and minimise mortality.

In its communication to the State earlier this week, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that while the available health infrastructure was adequate, Maharashtra needed to look into vaccine hesitancy among front-line workers, “as their services would be required if the trajectory follows the upward swing as is being witnessed now. The State should also expedite vaccinating those with co-morbidities and elderlies.”

Team’s suggestions

After its visit, the Central team has recommended that treating physicians should be re-sensitised on clinical management protocols and keep a close watch on any changes in clinical profile.

“The high case fatality among admitted cases in Vasant Rao Pawar Medicai College, Nashik, needs to be investigated in detail, including sending samples for whole genome sequencing,” the team has recommended.

The report was submitted after the Central team visited Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Aurangabad. Previously, the team had covered the Vidarbha region.

The Health Ministry has now recommended monitoring of the situation at the highest level, strengthened surveillance (as per the containment plan), enhanced involvement of private practitioners, increased testing and reviewing the practice of isolating 80-85% of active cases kept at home.

It added that measures such as night curfews and weekend lockdowns had limited impact on containing/suppressing the transmission.

“The district administration should focus on strict and effective containment strategy as per the existing Health Ministry guidelines,” the Ministry said.