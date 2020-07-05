Coronavirus | Guwahati lockdown relaxation revised after biggest single-day spike

GUWAHATI

05 July 2020 19:33 IST

Community spread of the disease has made the situation in city ‘serious’, says Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government has revised its day-old order on partial relaxation of total lockdown in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district after the State recorded the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

Guwahati comprises much of the district under a 14-day lockdown since June 29.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna had on July 4 issued an order relaxing certain services. But the window for grocery shops and wholesale dealers was reduced after Guwahati recorded 777 of the 1,202 cases later in the day.

The cases took the State’s tally to 11,001 with 4,657 of them active and 14 having died.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said community spread of the disease has made the situation in Guwahati ‘serious’. Most of the 2,741 cases recorded in the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district over the past 10 days are from Guwahati.

“We cannot blame other States now as the disease has spread to the community. People with no recent travel history are testing positive. I appeal to the residents to strictly maintain the guidelines of the lockdown,” he told journalists on July 5.

He said the situation would be reviewed on Wednesday or Thursday. “People are affected by the lockdown. We will try to maintain a balance between life and economy.”

Among those who tested positive on July 4 were about 30 employees of a television channel and two Raj Bhavan staff, which made the authorities declare the gubernatorial complex as a containment zone. The Gauhati High Court has also ordered the cancellation of activities, except urgent matters, in all courts as some lawyers and judges tested positive.

Plasma donor from Mysuru

Mr. Sarma named Lithikesh, a post-graduate student at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, as the State’s first plasma donor. The student is from Mysuru in Karnataka.

The Minister also said the drug Ramdesivir was used on four patients according to protocol.

“Assam is fourth among the States in terms of tests conducted per million people. We have conducted more than 4.55 lakh tests and wish to complete 5 lakh soon.”

Altogether 39 patients have been undergoing treatment at the intensive care units of government-run hospitals, including five medical colleges, since July 4. During the same period, 17 people have been on oxygen and ventilator support.