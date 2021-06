Coronavirus | Eli Lilly India combination gets nod for emergency use

Eli Lilly and Company India on Tuesday said it has received permission for emergency use of its antibody drugs combination used for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Delhi

01 June 2021 23:42 IST

It could be used for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Company India on Tuesday said it has received permission for emergency use of its antibody drugs combination used for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

The company has received permission for restricted emergency use of its monoclonal antibody drugs, bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg, used together for the treatment, it said in a statement.

“Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab and etesevimab to speed up access and provide treatment options for patients with COVID-19.” The combination has been authorised under Emergency Use Authorisation in the U.S. and select E.U. countries, the statement said.

“We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India’s healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19,” company India MD Luca Visini said.

Earlier in May, Eli Lilly had also received permission for the emergency use of baricitinib in combination with remdesivir, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in India, the statement said.