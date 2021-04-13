Coronavirus | Curfew in Maharashtra for 15 days from April 14, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the people of the State on April 13, 2021 on coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai

13 April 2021 21:41 IST

Uddhav Thackeray refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a “mini-lockdown” in the State from 8 p.m. on April 14 for the following 15 days. The State government also announced a financial package of ₹5,400 crore to help individuals who will be directly impacted due by the restrictions and closure of business.

“I am not happy while announcing these restrictions. I have been warning for the last one month and now is the time to take actions to break the chain. The only aim is to save lives. We can revive economy if we survive,” said Mr. Thackeray, in his address to the State on Tuesday night.

According to the guidelines announced by the State, Section 144 to be imposed for 15 days and no one allowed to move in public places without valid reason. All establishments, public places, activities and services shall remain closed. Only services and activities mentioned in the essential category are exempted. All previous directions regarding the closure of theatres, malls, salons and swimming pools are to continue. Any residential co-operative society with more than five active coronavirus positive cases will be treated as micro-containment zones.

Mr. Thackeray said that he was aware of the hardships faced by the poor due to such restrictions and that the State government had decided to take steps to provide relief. “Seven crore beneficiaries under the food security scheme will get 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per person for free for one month. The Shiv Bhojan thali will be provided for free. Around 35 lakh beneficiaries in a total of five welfare schemes will get ₹1,000 per person per month for the next two months,” he said.

The government will also provide ₹1,500 to each of the 12 lakh registered construction workers and five lakh registered hawkers. Tribal families will be paid Rs 2000 per family under Khavti scheme and Rs 3300 crore are being given on district level schemes in fight against the pandemic.

The essential category would include health services, veterinary services, groceries, vegetables shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, cold storage, offices of diplomats of various countries, banks and financial services, agriculture related activities, export-import activites, e-commerce, accredited media, IT services, ATMs, Gas supply, port activities, custom house.

Mr Thackeray said that there will be no restrictions on public transport as it is important to travel those working in essential services. The principle of ‘essential for essential is essential’ will be followed during the curbs. Buses will run on seating capacity only. Persons arriving/departing by bus/train/flight from or towards place of residence are allowed to travel on showing valid ticket.

The exemption category would work from 7 AM to 8 PM on weekdays, which include, offices of central, state and civic bodies, Private banks and PSUs, Insurance and Mediclaim offices, Pharma company offices, Offices of advocates etc. These offices can work only with 50% capacity.

Private vehicles can work only for emergency services while private buses with only seating capacity. All restaurants, hotels, bars to remain close and allowed parcel service only. Manufacturing units for essential services can run on full capacity.