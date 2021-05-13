Coronavirus | 3.28 lakh fresh cases, 3,700 deaths recorded on May 13

Chennai

13 May 2021 22:28 IST

Total recoveries cross 2 crore mark

India recorded 3,28,435 new COVID-19 cases until 9.40 p.m. on Thursday. As many as 3,700 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,40,31,659 cases and 2,62,053 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 42,582 infections, followed by Kerala (39,955) and Karnataka (35,297). Maharashtra also recorded 850 casualties, followed by Karnataka (344) and Delhi (308).

As many as 3,24,050 new recoveries were also recorded on the day, taking the total recoveries past the 2 crore mark.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Over 18.64 lakh samples were tested in the country on Wednesday (the results for which were made available on Thursday). It is 1.19 lakh less tests than those conducted on Tuesday and also 58,537 less than those conducted the previous Wednesday (May 5). On Tuesday, over 19.8 lakh samples were tested, the highest in a single day.

Only around 18.94 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Only about 4.2% of India’s adult population have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as on May 12. Among major States/U.T.s, the three with the highest coverage of both doses are Gujarat (7.6%), Delhi (7.51%) and Kerala (7.22%).

On the other hand, the three with the lowest coverage of both doses are Uttar Pradesh (2.04%), Bihar (2.22%) and Jharkhand (2.54%).