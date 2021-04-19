‘Construction of new Parliament to continue during lockdown’

NEW DELHI

19 April 2021 21:20 IST

All workers are staying on site and permission for construction granted, says contractor

Construction of the new Parliament building would continue during the lockdown announced by the Delhi government on Monday with those workers who are staying on site, according to government sources.

The building, being built adjacent to the existing Parliament House, is scheduled to be completed by November 2022. While the Delhi government banned construction during the lockdown from 10 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on April 26, projects where workers are residing on-site would be allowed.

The construction would continue to the extent possible, said a Central Public Works Department official.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the workers had been staying at a camp set up at Sarai Kale Khan and commuting by Metro and buses to the site in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Spokesperson of the Tata Projects Ltd., which is constructing the new Parliament, Naresh Sharma, said: “Work is continuing. All workers are staying on site and permissions for construction have been granted.”

The construction began in January, as the first part of the larger redevelopment of Central Vista, which stretches from the Rashtrapati Bhavan till the India Gate. Apart from the Parliament building, the project to revamp the Central Vista Avenue is under way, while the work on the new Secretariat buildings is yet to start.