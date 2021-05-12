Congress sets up panel on reasons for poll debacle

New Delhi

5-member fact-finding team to probe reasons for poor performance

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday constituted a five-member fact finding committee that will examine reasons for the party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, and submit its report within two weeks.

While the Committee will be headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, other members include Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Vincent Pala, Jothimani and former union minister Salman Khurshid.

The decision to set up the committee was announced by Ms. Gandhi at Monday's Congress Working Committee.

“We need to candidly understand why in Kerala and Assam we failed to dislodge the incumbent governments, and why in West Bengal we drew a complete blank. These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality, if we do not look the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons,” Ms Gandhi had told the CWC