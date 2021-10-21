Congress questions Amit Shah’s silence on J&K killings

New Delhi

Centre has failed to tackle the situation, it says

The Congress on Wednesday questioned Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘silence’ over the targeted killings in J&K and said the Centre had failed to tackle the situation.

At a press conference, party spokesperson Gourab Vallabh demanded that the Centre should restore J&K’s statehood, hold elections and offer financial support to migrant workers who have had to flee J&K because of the violence.

“In the last two weeks, 32 civilians were killed and nine soldiers, including two Junior Commissioned Officers, made the supreme sacrifice... Right now, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh are in direct control and supervision of the Union Home Ministry. Have we seen any statement by the Union Home Minister on the situation?” asked Mr. Vallabh.

“This is the first time in J&K, there are selective killings. They are asking your place of domicile and then they are killing and the Home Minister is silent on that. It shows the GoI has utterly failed to understand the ground realities in J&K.”