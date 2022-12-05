Congress president Kharge appoints new in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana

December 05, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Ajay Maken has been replaced by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress pesident Mallikarjun Kharge appoints new in-charges for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana on December 5, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Maken has been relieved of his charge from Rajasthan at a time when the Bharat Jodo Yatra bhas entered the State. He has been replaced by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the Rajasthan in-charge.

Mr Maken had urged Mr Kharge to relieve him of his responsibilities in the wake of a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot and his failure to hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kumari Selja, has been made the new in-charge for Chhattisgarh by relieving P L Punia. This Congress-ruled State too had seen a tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior minister T S Singhdeo.

Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Shaktisinh Gohil has been given the additional charge of Haryana in addition to Delhi and Vivek Bansal has been relieved of his Haryana charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US