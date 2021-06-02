Congress panel yet to submit report on West Bengal Assembly polls debacle

NEW DELHI

02 June 2021 22:43 IST

The Congress’s five-member panel, headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, that was set up to study the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections has submitted its initial report to party president Sonia Gandhi.

While the post-mortem of Assam and Kerala results have been done, the process is yet to be complete for West Bengal, where Congress drew a blank.

Advertising

Advertising