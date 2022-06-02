Congress leaders slam Modi government over targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Security personnels cordon off area after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a militants second targeted attack on Hindus in the Valley in three days at Areh Kulgam district south Kashmir on June 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

June 02, 2022 22:46 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges PM to take immediate steps to restore peace

With a bank manager from Rajasthan becoming the latest victim of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), that has seen a spurt in targeted killings, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged the Prime Minister to take steps to restore peace.

And a day after Home Minister Amit Shah watched a special screening of the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, a movie based on Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, Mr. Gandhi took a dig at him without naming him.

“Bank managers, teachers, innocent people are being killed everyday and Kashmiri Pandits are forced to flee. Those who are responsible for protecting them don’t have the time to spare from their busy schedule of promoting films. For the BJP, Kashmir serves as the stairs to attain power. Please take immediate steps to restore peace, Prime Minister,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

He also shared a collage of pictures of those killed in the last few days that said, “The horror of targeted killings in Kashmir”.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the BJP government and shared media reports showing purported photos of Kashmiri Pandits queuing up at Srinagar airport while fleeing the Valley.

“100 Kashmiri Hindu families have migrated. The panic-stricken crowd is not the one in Ukraine but at Srinagar airport! Today again, terrorists killed a bank manager Vijay Beniwal, a resident of Nohar, Rajasthan. Why don’t the BJP leaders of Rajasthan who are engaged in ‘dismemberment of democracy’ demand action from Modiji,” Mr. Surjewala asked in a tweet in Hindi.