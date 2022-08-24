Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill quits as party's national spokesperson

Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress saying the party’s decision-making process is no longer in the interest of the country

PTI New Delhi
August 24, 2022 17:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file picture of Jaiveer Shergill. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on August 24 quit as its national spokesperson, saying the party’s decision-making process is no longer in the interest of the country but is influenced by “self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: In jolt to Congress, Anand Sharma does a Ghulam Nabi Azad by quitting key post

In his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Shergill resigned from the post of the national spokesperson and said the primary reason was that “the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with,” he wrote, according to sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app