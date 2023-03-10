ADVERTISEMENT

Congress insulting families of servicemen: BJP

March 10, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Rajasthan Police evicted the widows of three Central Reserve Police Force jawans, slain at Pulwama in 2019, from a protest site in Jaipur

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and BJP National Spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore addresses a press conference in New Delhi on March 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Friday accused the Congress-led Rajasthan government of insulting the families of servicemen after the Rajasthan Police evicted the widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, slain at Pulwama in 2019, from a protest site in Jaipur.

Addressing a presser at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore alleged that the “Congress mindset is of insulting martyrs and their families”.

The three ladies were protesting since February 28, and had launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago outside Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s house, demanding a change in rules, so that their relatives and not just children could get government jobs on compassionate grounds. Their other demands included construction of roads and installation of statues of the jawans in their villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They were removed in the early hours of Friday and shifted to hospitals near their respective residential areas, while their supporters were taken to a police station in Jaipur, according to the Rajasthan Police.

“The Congress has always despised the Army and veerangana (brave women). Rahul Gandhi did the same in the case of the surgical strikes in the Galwan Valley, and now the Rajasthan Congress government is doing the same,” said Mr. Rathore. “The (Rajasthan) Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) is refusing to meet the families. There was a lathicharge on the widows, what is the fear of the Chief Minister in meeting these widows and their families. More than 400 schemes are in the name of the Gandhi family but the statue of a martyr cannot be installed,” Mr. Rathore said.

On Thursday, Mr. Gehlot had accused State BJP leaders of “using the widows of the martyrs for their narrow political interests and thus, dishonouring them”, while on the demonstrators’ demands he had asked if it would be “appropriate” to give jobs to other relatives of the martyred jawans, instead of their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US