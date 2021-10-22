Congress facing bad days due to non-fulfilment of promises: Mayawati

Lucknow:

22 October 2021 12:09 IST

The BJP, she said, is also poised to face the same fate as that of the Congress due to its alleged failure to fulfil promises made to the people

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on October 22 lashed out at the Congress for making lucrative poll promises, saying it was facing "bad days" due to "non-fulfilment" of its promises and claimed there is a severe lack of public confidence in the party.

The BJP, she said, is also poised to face the same fate as that of the Congress due to its alleged failure to fulfil promises made to the people.

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced that her party will provide smart phones and electric scooty to class 12 and graduate girl students on coming to power in the state, the BSP president asked why should anyone trust them.

Advertising

Advertising

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president said, “Congress has started making various kinds of lucrative promises like the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) as part of an electoral gimmick under which this party has talked about giving smart phones and scooty to girl students if their government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, but the basic question is who can trust them and how.”

Questioning if the Congress party governments in some States have done anything to fulfil promises, Ms. Mayawati said, “Congress has its government in Rajasthan and Punjab. Have they done something like this there so that people could believe them. If not then how can people believe them? This is the reason why there is a severe lack of public confidence in the claims and promises of parties like the Congress and the BJP.” Ms. Mayawati also said, “Because of deceit and non-fulfilment of promises, the 'bure din' (bad days) of Congress are going on and due to these very reasons the BJP's 'bure din' have also started.

The BJP will also have to bear the brunt of burdening people with inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. by showing them the dream of 'achhe din' (good days), the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.