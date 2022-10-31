Congress demands judicial inquiry into Gujarat bridge collapse, says responsibility must be fixed

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the reasons for the collapse should be found out as the more than 100-year-old suspension bridge was reopened only five days ago after repair and renovation. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the suspension bridge collapse at Morbi in Gujarat, saying prima facie it seems to be a case of “criminal negligence and gross misgovernance”.

Mr. Kharge, however, refused to get into a blame game and “politicise” the tragedy. He urged the Gujarat Government to ensure proper treatment to the injured and adequate financial assistance to the families of those who died.

The Congress chief also informed that he had requested Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the party’s senior poll observer, to visit the affected site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge said the reasons for the collapse, including the quality of construction, should be found out as the more than 100-year-old suspension bridge was reopened only five days ago after repair and renovation.

“Why were so many people allowed. There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge,” Mr. Kharge said.

“Our (Congress) leaders have reached there. Ashok Gehlot is also reaching. We will try to help out as much as possible. We don’t want to indulge in any politics over it or blame anyone at this point of time. Blame can be established only when the report of the probe is out,” he added.

Paying homage to those killed in the tragedy, he prayed for strength to the families of the victims.

In an official statement, the Congress party said Mr. Kharge was deeply saddened that the majority of those killed in the incident were children, women and elderly people.

“He [Mr. Kharge] demanded a judicial inquiry to investigate the cause of this accident, which prima facie seems to be a case of criminal negligence gross misgovernance. He also asserted that this is not the time for politicking, but the responsibility of this tragic accident must be fixed and the guilty brought to book, only then can such incidents be prevented in the future,” the party said.

Asked who was responsible for the tragedy, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference in Telangana, refused to get into the blame game. “I don’t want to politicise the issue. There are people who have died and it would be disrespectful to them.”

Expressing grief over the incident, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered her condolences to the families of those who died in the tragedy, Congress communication chief leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Senior Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, however, questioned the credential of the company that was given the job of renovation and asked if the bridge was opened in a hurry without a proper fitness certificate. “Was it because of ribbon cutting ahead of the elections?” Mr. Khera said.