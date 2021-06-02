Conditions ripe for onset of monsoon over Kerela on June 3: IMD

New Delhi

02 June 2021 16:10 IST

Conditions are ripe for the southwest monsoon to make an onset over Kerala on June 3 after missing its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It said spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala and the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea.

According to the satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

Advertising

Advertising

“The conditions are likely to favour in further enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala during next 24 hours. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period,” the IMD said.

The normal date for arrival for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. The IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. But on May 30, it said conditions were not ripe for the monsoon to hit Kerala the next day.

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said.