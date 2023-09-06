Comprehensive strategic partnership injected new dynamism in ties with ASEAN: PM Modi

September 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6 said the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the ASEAN has injected new dynamism to the group's ties with New Delhi.

In a departure statement ahead of his visit to Indonesia, Mr. Modi said he looked forward to discussing the future contours of India's partnership with ASEAN countries during his meetings with the leaders of the grouping.

The Prime Minister is visiting Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit.

"Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy," Mr. Modi said.

After the ASEAN-India Summit, the Prime Minister will attend the 18th East Asia Summit.

"This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges," he said.

The Prime Minister warmly recalled his visit to Indonesia for the G20 Summit in Bali last year.

"I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with the ASEAN region," Modi said.

