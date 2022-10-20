‘Committed to supporting press freedom’, U.S. says on Kashmiri journalist Mattoo’s travel block

In March, writer Rana Ayyub, who has been deeply critical of the government, was barred from boarding an international flight

Sriram Lakshman
October 20, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a 28-year-old photojournalist, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of COVID-19 in India in 2020, announced on Twitter that she had been stopped at Delhi airport from boarding her flight despite having a valid ticket and U.S. visa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The U.S. State Department has said it is tracking the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo being prevented from boarding a New Delhi-New York flight on October 17 to collect her award. The U.S. also said it supported press freedom and that democratic values were the basis of the India-U.S. relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Mattoo, a 28-year-old photojournalist, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of COVID-19 in India in 2020, announced on Twitter that she had been stopped at Delhi airport from boarding her flight despite having a valid ticket and U.S. visa. Other journalists who won the prize along with Ms. Mattoo were Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave and the late Adnan Siddiqui, all from Reuters. The other two journalists who are not from Kashmir, were, as per reports, allowed to board their flight.

“Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” she had written. Ms. Mattoo had been stopped from travelling to Paris in July for a photography exhibition as a winner of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020.

“... We are aware of the reports of Ms. Mattoo being prevented from travelling to the U.S. and are tracking these developments closely. We are committed to supporting press freedom,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at the Department’s press briefing on Wednesday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“And as the Secretary has noted, a shared commitment to democratic values, including the respect for the independence of press, is a bedrock of the U.S.-India relationship,” he said, adding that he did not have specific information to share apart from the fact that the U.S. was tracking developments “closely”.

In March, writer Rana Ayyub, who has been deeply critical of the government, was barred from boarding an international flight. In April, Amnesty International Chair Aakar Patel was prevented from travelling to the U.S. from Bengaluru because a Look Out Circular against him had not been withdrawn (despite a Delhi High Court order saying it must). Both individuals were allowed to travel later following court interventions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Government officials have repeatedly denied that there is crackdown on its critics and that agencies are acting indepedently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
Jammu and Kashmir
USA

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app