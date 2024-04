Coast Guard rescues stranded fishing boat 200 nm from Karwar

April 16, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 02:49 am IST - MANGALURU

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) responded to a distress call from Indian fishing boat Rosary, which encountered engine failure and remained stranded approximately 215 nautical miles from Karwar on April 13.

An official release here said ICG ship Savitribai Phule that was on surveillance duty was immediately diverted to render assistance in response to the distress call by IFB Rosary. Despite challenging conditions, the ship proceeded with best speed and established communication with IFB Rosary approximately at around 4 p.m. on April 14 at a range of 203 nautical miles from the coast.

Upon arrival at the datum at 4.25 p.m., a boarding team comprising technical crew undertook repairs of engine. However, all efforts to rectify engines proved futile and it became evident that the engine had seized, rendering the boat immobile. Consequently, with no other viable options available, it was decided to tow the boat safely towards Karwar.

Amidst adverse sea conditions, ICGS Savitribai Phule commenced towing IFB Rosary at 7.10 p.m. on April 14. Further, Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka), CGS Karwar in collaboration with Fisheries Department, Karwar and Thengaipattanam arranged IFB Shree Laxmi Narayan (IND-KA-09-MM-287) to take over the towing operation from ICGS Savitribai Phule and escort IFB Rosary safely to the Karwar port.

The boat was safely handed over to IFB Shree Laxmi Narayan at 4.45 a.m. on Tuesday, the release said.

