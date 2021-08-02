Assam FIR against Mizoram MP withdrawn

GUWAHATI:

02 August 2021 10:40 IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma said this was in response to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s desire to settle the border dispute amicably.

The Assam police on Monday withdrew an FIR against Mizoram MP K. Vanlalvena hours after instruction from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister had taken to Twitter early on Monday morning asking the State police to take back the case against the Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram for “ensuring peace along our borders”.

Mr. Vanlalvena had after the death of six Assam policemen and a civilian in firing on a disputed stretch of the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26 gone on record saying the Mizoram police should have “killed them all”.

“The case against the Mizoram MP has been abated,” Assam’s Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) G.P. Singh said.

Dr. Sarma had earlier said it was in response to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga’s desire to settle the border dispute amicably.

“However, cases against the other accused police officers will be pursued,” he tweeted while asserting “Assam always wants to keep the spirit of the North East alive”.

Dr. Sarma also said the Assam and Nagaland police forces had begun withdrawing from the disputed areas of the border between the two States following a memorandum of understanding signed on July 31.

“This is one big step towards restoring peace on our borders,” he said.