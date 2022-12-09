Chirag Paswan accuses Bihar government of silence on “rising crimes against Dalits”

December 09, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on December 9, 2022 raised the issue of alleged rise in crimes, especially against Dalits, in Bihar and accused the State government of remaining mum on the issue.

Mr Paswan raised this issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, and said that a woman and her five-year-old daughter were burnt alive in Arwal after their house was set ablaze by people accused by the mother of trying to sexually assault her.

Mr Paswan said that the culprits, angry with the mother, a member of the Paswan community, for complaining to police attacked her, and alleged that the local administration was hand in glove with them. He also accused the State government for its ‘silence’.

While acknowledging that law and order was a state subject, he said the Centre should act on its own and order a CBI probe as the people of Bihar are angry at the JD(U)-RJD-Congress government’s alleged lack of action.

Interestingly, Mr Paswan’s estranged uncle and Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras had raised the same issue at the NDA’s customary pre-Session meet. Mr Paswan and Mr Paras have been estranged as they split the party over the issue of leadership, with Mr Paras currently with the NDA, and Mr Paswan as an independent grouping in Parliament, but considered close to the BJP.