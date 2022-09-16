Chinese loan apps | ED freezes over ₹46 crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

The searches were launched on September 14 at multiple premises of the accused in Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Gaya.

PTI New Delhi
September 16, 2022 12:50 IST

Photo used for representational purpose only. Mobile lending apps have mushroomed in India and elsewhere as smartphone use surged. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has frozen ₹46.67 crore worth funds kept in payment gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm after it carried out raids this week against Chinese-controlled loan apps and investment tokens.

The funds have been frozen under the anti-money laundering law.

Sixteen premises of banks and payment gateways in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bengaluru in respect of an investigation related to an app-based token named HPZ and related entities were also covered, the federal agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an October, 2021 FIR filed by the cyber crime unit of Kohima Police in Nagaland, it said.

"During the search, various incriminating documents have been recovered and seized," it said.

"Huge balances were found to be maintained in the virtual accounts of the involved entities with payment aggregators like Rs 33.36 crore was found with Easebuzz Private Limited, Pune, Rs 8.21 crore with Razorpay Software Private Limited, Bangalore, Rs 1.28 crore with Cashfree Payments India Private Limited, Bangalore and Rs 1.11 crore with Paytm Payments Services Limited, New Delhi," it said.

An amount ₹46.67 crore was detected and freezed in various bank accounts and virtual accounts, the ED said.

