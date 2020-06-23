Chidambaram hits back at Nadda

P. Chidambaram. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

BJP chief had accused Congress of signing a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese Communist Party

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram on Tuesday hit back at BJP president J.P. Nadda for accusing the Congress of “signing a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese Communist Party” (CCP) and the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of “trying to divide the nation and demoralise the armed forces.”

In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidamabaram asked Mr. Nadda to respond to the number Chinese incursions under the Narendra Modi.

“BJP President Mr Nadda asked ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh to explain the 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013. Yes, there were incursions but no Indian territory was occupied by China and no lives of Indian soldiers were lost in violent clashes. Will Mr Nadda please ask the present PM to explain the 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015? I bet he will not dare to ask that question”, the senior Congress leader said.

Since Monday, the Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter Twitter exchange after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cautioned Mr. Modi “to be mindful of his lamguage and not allow his statements to be vindicated by the Chinese”.

Dr. Singh’s reference was to Mr. Modi’s statement at the June 19 all-party meeting that “none had intruded into Indian territory and none had captured any Indian posts.”

In a series of tweets, Mr. Nadda not only attacked Dr. Singh, but also questioned the Congress’s relationship with CCP and the reason for attacking the Modi government over the issue.

“Did the BJP question the UPA between 2004 and 2014 on Chinese incursions and criticise UPA’s China policy? Answer is yes, many times. Did BJP maintain party to party relations with the Communist Party of China during 2004-14? Answer is yes, if you have any doubt ask Mr Nitin Gadkari”, Mr Chidamabaram said, tagging a news report showing how BJP consistently attacked the Manmohan Singh government's policy.

“The HINDU on page 1, quoting official sources, says that the Commander level talks are aimed at “restoration of status quo ante”. It also says that “China has moved up to Finger 4 and has undertaken a major build-up between Finger 4 and Finger 8” All these are in Ladakh. Do these not point to Chinese incursions into and occupation of Indian territory ?” he stated.