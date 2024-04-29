ADVERTISEMENT

Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

April 29, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Raipur

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kistaram police station area.

PTI

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district, of Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, April 2024 morning, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight took place in a forest under Kistaram police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

At the cradle of Naxal movement, there are no red flags, Left candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The exchange of fire took place between Naxalites and the DRG team in the forest, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the gunfight stopped, the body of a Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot, the SP said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With this incident, 81 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Sukma, according to police.

On April 16, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the region's Kanker district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US