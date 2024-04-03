ADVERTISEMENT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar fire | 7 persons die of suffocation after fire at tailoring shop

April 03, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police are ivestigating the cause of the fire

PTI

Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out at a tailoring shop, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven persons, including two children, died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a tailoring shop in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on April 3 , a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze erupted at around 4 a.m. in the shop located at Dana Bazar in the Cantonment area. The tailoring shop and other commercial establishments were located on the ground floor of a building while people were residing on the upper floor, the official said.

“The shop suddenly caught fire at around 4 a.m. The police came to know about the incident at 4.15 a.m. Following the fire, smoke entered the first floor where a family was residing above the shop. Seven casualties have occurred due to suffocation,” Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya told reporters, adding that the deceased included three women, two men and two children.

The exact cause of the fire would be known after an inquiry, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The deceased have been identified as Asim Shaikh (3), Pari Shaikh (2), Wasim Shaikh (30), Tanveer Shaikh (23), Hamida Begum (50), Shaikh Sohail (35) and Reshma Shaikh (22), another official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US