Chauhan distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and diligent political leader: PM Modi

New Delhi

16 August 2020 19:24 IST

Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications

Condoling the demise of Uttar Pradesh minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and diligent political leader.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of former cricketer and UP minister, Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. He made immense contribution towards development of cricket and also served as the Member of Parliament for two terms,” Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s office wrote on Twitter.

“My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

He held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.