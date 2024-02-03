Centre notifies appointments for Chief Justices of six High Courts

February 03, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointments of new Chief Justices (CJs) across six High Courts (HCs).

These are the the High Courts of Allahabad, Gauhati, Meghalaya, Orissa, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, who was the acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Arun Bhansali of Rajasthan High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, while another judge of the same High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, will now be the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan, judge of the Madras High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Ritu Bahri, acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, while Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh of the Patna High Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

In December last year, the Supreme Court Collegium had made the recommendations of Justices Arun Bhansali, Vijay Bishnoi and M.M. Shrivastava as Chief Justices.

The recommendations of Justices Vaidyanathan, Sharan Singh and Bahri were made by the top court collegium a month earlier in November 2023.

