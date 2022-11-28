Centre must present correct information to Supreme Court on GM mustard, say scientists and activists

November 28, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Centre should be transparent in its filings since the issue concerns the life and livelihoods of all citizens of the country, they say

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a petition against the testing of GM mustard, a group of scientists and activists urged the Centre to present “correct information” before the top court. Alleging that the Centre’s affidavit on the matter was an attempt to mislead the court, they said the Centre should be transparent in its filings since the issue concerns the life and livelihoods of all citizens of the country.

Former Director of the Directorate of Rapeseed Mustard Research Dhiraj Singh said the country’s production of rapeseed-mustard had increased by around 38% in the past decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Scientific community welcomes environmental clearance to GM mustard

“We are self-sufficient when it comes to mustard oil demand and supply, even as only 15% of India’s edible oil consumption is from mustard. Further, farmers already have more than a dozen non-GM mustard hybrid options in the market which are well-performing, and high-yielding than GM hybrid Agronomic research results are also promising with significant improvements in yields. In such a context, where is the need for GM mustard? Why is the Supreme Court being told that we need this option, which is risky and irreversible,” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They urged the Supreme Court to immediately pass orders to uproot and destroy GM mustard crop planted in multiple sites, in defiance of court orders. Kavitha Kuruganti of the Coalition for a GM-Free India said that at least in five areas the Centre was actively providing incorrect information to the Supreme Court.

“A herbicide tolerant crop has not even been tested as a herbicide tolerant crop and India does not have any specific regulatory protocols for the same. Conflict of interest continues along with opaque functioning and hiding of bio safety data,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US