Centre moves Supreme Court on Delhi ration scheme

09 November 2021 22:54 IST

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court decision clearing the way for the Delhi government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to November 12.

The Delhi High Court had directed the AAP Government to issue communications to fair price shop dealers here informing them of the particulars of the cardholders who have opted for the delivery.

“The Delhi Government shall first issue communication to each of the fair price shop holders, informing them of the particulars of the ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at their doorstep and, only thereafter, the rations, to the extent that they are being supplied to such beneficiaries, need not be supplied to the fair price shop holders,” a Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh of the High Court had said.