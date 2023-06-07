Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks

June 07, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues".

"I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he said.

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Mr. Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Mr. Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

